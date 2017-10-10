URBANA, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer and wheelchair racing champion Jean Driscoll says she’s leaving her longtime University of Illinois home for North Carolina State University.

Driscoll dominated wheelchair racing in the 1990s. She won the Boston Marathon eight times, won 14 Olympic and Paralympic medals and held the women’s world record wheelchair marathon time for 17 years. She has studied, raced and worked at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for three decades. Most recently she was senior director of development for the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Tuesday that Driscoll will be executive director of development for the College of Design at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. She says the job will give her leadership experience needed to advance her career.

