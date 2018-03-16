WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former Wheaton College football player who authorities say was duct-taped and then dumped half-naked in a park by teammates is suing the school and the players.
In the lawsuit filed Friday, Charles Nagy says the 2016 attack was part of a hazing tradition at the suburban Chicago Christian college that football coaches and administrators knew about but didn’t stop.
Last year, five players were arrested on felony counts of aggravated battery and other charges. They pleaded not guilty.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Nagy’s attorney says he’s seeking more than $1 million from the school and at least $50,000 from seven players who participated in the alleged attack or conspired with those who did.
In a statement, the school denies that it “allowed a permissive environment of hazing or violence.”