The House has begun a formal impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, but amid disagreements about witnesses and subpoenas, there’s no clear indication of how long it will take. House committees conducting the investigation have scheduled hearings and subpoenaed documents relating to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A former special envoy to Ukraine, as well as a former ambassador to Ukraine, have testified behind closed doors, and more State Department employees are expected to provide depositions this week, but an administration lawyer issued a statement Tuesday saying it would not comply with subpoenas for documents or testimony.

– – –

Oct. 14 – Closed-door deposition

Giuliani associate Semyon Kislin to be deposed

House Intelligence Committee staff members are scheduled to depose Semyon “Sam” Kislin, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Monday. The deposition was scheduled in a letter that Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sent on Sept. 30.

Expected to testify: Kislin said he will testify, according to BuzzFeed.

– – –

Oct. 14 – Document subpoena

Deadline for Sondland documents

The House Intelligence Committee in coordination with other impeachment investigators subpoenaed Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, to provide documents by Monday and appear for a deposition on Wednesday. It was issued after Sondland was stopped by the White House from appearing at a voluntary deposition on Oct. 8.

Agreed to testify, not permitted to produce documents: Sondland’s attorneys said he agreed to testify on Wednesday but he is not allowed to produce State Department documents without agency permission. The subpoena was issued after the White House said it would not cooperate with prior requests and subpoenas.

– – –

Oct. 14 – Closed-door deposition

Former Russia adviser to testify

Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council Russia adviser to Trump, is scheduled to be deposed behind closed doors. She was invited in a letter by impeachment investigator issued Oct. 9.

Advertising

Expected to testify: Hill has indicated she intends to testify, according to multiple news organizations.

– – –

Oct. 15 – Document request

Deadline given to Vice President Mike Pence to produce documents

The committees leading the inquiry sent a letter to Pence on Oct. 4 asking for an expansive list of documents and communications to determine Pence’s knowledge of Trump’s request to Zelensky concerning an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden. Pence’s national security adviser was reportedly listening to Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky. Pence met with Zelensky in Poland in June and had a call with him in September.

White House says no cooperation: White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to House leaders Oct. 8 saying the administration would not cooperate with requests. Previously, Pence spokeswoman Katie Waldman said in a statement Oct. 4 that the request “does not appear to be a serious request but just another attempt by the Do Nothing Democrats to call attention to their partisan impeachment.”

– – –

Oct. 15 – Document request

Deadline given for Giuliani documents

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to provide extensive records about his work concerning Ukraine. The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed the records on Sept. 30.

Won’t cooperate: Giuliani said he will not testify or cooperate with House investigators.

– – –

Oct. 15 – Document subpoena

Deadline given to Defense Department to produce documents

Impeachment investigators demanded that the Pentagon hand over records detailing the delay in sending military aid to Ukraine.

Advertising

White House says no cooperation: White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to House leaders Oct. 8 saying the administration would not cooperate with requests.

– – –

Oct. 15 – Document subpoena

Deadline given to acting OMB director to produce documents

Impeachment investigators ordered Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, to hand over records and communication concerning the delay of military aid to Ukraine.

White House says no cooperation:Cipollone wrote a letter to House leaders Oct. 8 saying the administration would not cooperate with requests.

– – –

Oct. 15 – Closed-door deposition

State Department Europe expert to be deposed

Foreign Service officer George Kent was blocked from his first scheduled deposition but has agreed to appear on Tuesday. Kent has worked on anti-corruption and European affairs in his 25 years in the Foreign Service.

Indicated he will testify: Although he did not appear at his first scheduled deposition, he has indicated he will testify.

– – –

Oct. 16 – Closed-door deposition

Deposition of ambassador to European Union

The House Intelligence Committee in coordination with other impeachment investigators subpoenaed Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, to provide documents on Monday and to appear for a deposition on Wednesday. It was issued after Sondland was stopped by the White House from appearing at a voluntary deposition on Oct. 8.

Agreed to appear: Trump supporters encouraged the White House to have Sondland testify because they felt he would support the president’s position on the discussions with Ukraine. Sondland’s attorney said he would appear.

– – –

Oct. 16 – Document subpoena

Documents are sought from Lev Parnas

After Giuliani associate Lev Parnas declined to attend a requested deposition and hand over documents, impeachment investigators sent him a formal subpoena for documents on Oct. 10. Parnas had been arrested a day earlier on a campaign finance charge.

No response to latest demand: Parnas attorney John Dowd had told House investigators that his clients adopted the White House stance of refusing to cooperate, but investigators pointed out that his clients are not administration officials entitled to protections for the president’s staff.

– – –

Oct. 16 – Document subpoena

Documents are sought from Igor Fruman

After Giuliani association Igor Fruman declined to attend a requested deposition and hand over documents, impeachment investigators sent him a formal subpoena for documents on Oct. 10. Fruman had been arrested the prior day on a campaign finance charge.

No response to latest demand: Fruman attorney John Dowd had told House investigators that his clients adopted the White House stance of refusing to cooperate, but investigators pointed out that his clients are not administration officials entitled to protections for the president’s staff.

– – –

Oct. 18 – Document subpoena

Deadline given in subpoena for White House to hand over documents

Advertising

Chairmen of the House Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees issued a subpoena to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Oct. 4 for documents as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump. The letter compels Mulvaney to produce the records by Friday.

White House says no cooperation: White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter to House leaders Oct. 8 saying the administration would not cooperate with requests. Previously, Trump said, “We’ve been treated very unfairly, very different from anybody else.” Trump promised to spell out his complaints in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whom Republicans have increasingly accused of short-circuiting the formal impeachment process by not holding a vote on the House floor to launch an inquiry.

– – –

Oct. 18 – Document subpoena

Deadline for documents from Rick Perry

House impeachment investigators issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry for documents pertaining to his dealings with the Ukrainian president. Perry attended Zelensky’s inauguration in May in place of Vice President Pence and also attended a meeting between Pence and Zelensky in Poland in June. Perry has said he urged Trump to talk with Zelensky about natural gas issues. The subpoena was issued Oct. 10.

No response to document request: Perry has not responded to the subpoena but the White House has said the administration will not cooperate with impeachment investigation subpoenas.