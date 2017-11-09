NEW YORK (AP) — A mounting criminal probe by New York police into 2010 rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent.

Police are still gathering evidence. Weinstein’s lawyers say they want a change to make a presentation to prosecutors before any charges are filed.

The movie mogul has denied having non-consensual sexual contact with anyone.

New York investigators are likely to present the allegations to a grand jury before making an arrest.

But legal experts point out that winning a conviction is more difficult than securing an indictment.

Defense attorney and former Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor Matthew Galluzzo says to prove rape in New York, “there has to be physical force or physical intimidation, or the victim was legally incapable of consenting.”