PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying pace.
They will visit New Jersey, Colorado, Los Angeles and Raleigh-Durham. This is their new life, traveling the country advocating for gun control while trying to keep up with their studies.
Junior Jaclyn Corin has become one of the leaders. She is looking to build on a grassroots movement that spurred hundreds of thousands to rally for gun control last month.
The students’ mantra is “vote them out.” The message applies to any lawmaker who accepts support from the National Rifle Association. The students are holding 200 town halls over the next couple of months and they are trying to register teenagers to vote.
