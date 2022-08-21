In the past two years, dozens of state legislatures have introduced bills that would limit what teachers can say about complicated subjects such as race, gender and inequality.

The legislation is part of a larger debate over politics in public school education. Across the United States, parents have demanded more oversight over curriculums, and school board meetings have erupted into fiery discussions. The New York Times talked to social studies teachers about how they run their classrooms, what they teach and why.

Karalee Wong Nakatsuka: I was asked by an administrator to not teach political parties.

Catherine Reidenbach: The governor wants you to email if you feel that the teacher is doing a bad job. And it was almost like, what?

Alisha Sanders: I do oftentimes feel that I have to teach in certain ways to appeal to everyone’s sensitivities.

Michael Hjort: When you’re going to look at these pieces of legislation, you can find good things and bad things.

HOW HAVE THESE DEBATES AFFECTED THE CLASSROOM?

In 2020, amid widespread protests over racial inequality, some conservative activists began using critical race theory, or CRT, as a catchphrase. They claimed that CRT, a decades-old scholarly framework that raises questions about structural racism and inequality, was infiltrating modern-day classrooms. “They’re trying to rewrite history and redesign the future of the United States,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who last year signed legislation intended to ban CRT in the state’s public schools. “But also, they’re undermining the very values and core of what America stands for.” But until it became a headline, some of the teachers The New York Times talked to had never heard of critical race theory.

How do you understand critical race theory?

Mike Klapka: That is — that’s the million-dollar question.

Reidenbach: I had no idea it was a thing until people started telling me that I was teaching it.

Hjort: That’s more college-level.

Reidenbach: I am not a graduate-level professor. It’d be really cool to be one one day.

Klapka: Critical race theory, as I understand it, is a legal and academic view of how systematic racism has impeded the opportunities of African Americans and other minorities in this country.

Shane Phipps: So, in other words, critical race theory is American history. That’s what I teach all year long.

Nakatsuka: We don’t teach it in eighth grade U.S. history.

Klapka: It’s not in the curriculum standards.

Sanders: I do not teach critical race theory.

Since last year, 17 states have imposed laws or rules to limit how race and discrimination can be taught in public school classrooms, according to Education Week. Laws in some states now prohibit educators from teaching, for example, that people of any particular race or gender are inherently racist or oppressive. Even in states without these laws, some teachers say they are under extra scrutiny. In Texas, where Hjort teaches history, the law passed last year said that slavery and racism should be framed as deviations from the country’s founding principles.

Hjort: I’ve never had a problem with parents coming in and questioning how I’ve taught U.S. history.

In Pennsylvania, where Sanders teaches civics, Republican officials introduced a bill last year to restrict classroom discussions about race and gender. It was not passed by the Legislature.

Sanders: On the front page of the newspaper I was mentioned as being an eighth grade middle school teacher who is teaching critical race theory. I was devastated. I was actually really shocked because I didn’t know where it was coming from. I didn’t even know who the women were who made the accusation. But as I researched, I understood that there were organized groups out in the public who were targeting teachers and making it a point to accuse them of teaching critical race theory. So once I understood the motive, I realized that I was becoming a part of this attack. And I was just part of a series of attacks on teachers.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO TEACH ABOUT RACE AND U.S. HISTORY?

In the classroom, historical events that took place more than a century ago can still prompt difficult conversations about race and inequality. No two teachers approach any subject the exact same way.

What do you teach about Thomas Jefferson?

Phipps: Jefferson was ahead of his time. He was the one out there saying that all men are created equal.

Hjort: All men are created equal.

Nakatsuka: All men are created equal.

Klapka: All men are created equal. Knowing full well he’s speaking on an Enlightenment basis, but not in a practical basis.

Nakatsuka: Wrote the Declaration of Independence, one of our greatest documents. Claimed that he was working against slavery for his whole life, but enslaved over 600 people in his lifetime, including his own children, and only freed a handful.

Phipps: He didn’t think that biracial America could work, yet he helped create a biracial America on his own plantation.

Sanders: And they do and are challenged by the fact that he was saying one thing but practicing another thing in his own life.

Phipps: Was Thomas Jefferson a hypocrite? Yeah, obviously he was. But in his own mind, he probably wasn’t.

Reidenbach: I don’t think that he has that 21st century mindset that we have today where he would think, “Oh, what about these enslaved people that I have?”

Phipps: Sally Hemings always gets a big reaction in class.

Hjort: She is the half sister of Thomas Jefferson’s dead wife.

Phipps: When they find out that Thomas Jefferson and her had this relationship and had kids together, sometimes it’s like “The Jerry Springer Show” just broke out.

Hjort: It’s disgusting. On the age, OK. The age-difference stuff, all my students go, “Ew!” and stuff. I mean, there’s quite the age difference.

Valencia Abbott: I definitely check my students and I let them know that it was not a relationship. It was not an affair. That she was 14, 15 years old and that he owned her.

Klapka: I’m not trying to put one idea or thought in their mind regarding Jefferson. I want them to look at the evidence of Jefferson and make their own determination.

Phipps: I don’t know if I like the guy or not. Some days I love him. Some days I don’t. He’s a riddle that I’ve been chewing on for four decades.

How do you discuss the Civil War and Reconstruction?

Klapka: I tell them that there are three causes of the Civil War. The first cause is slavery. The second cause is slavery. And the third cause is slavery.

Abbott: The Civil War was started because of slavery. Period.

Phipps: Was it about other things? Yes. Would it have happened if it weren’t for the slavery part? No.

Nakatsuka: It wasn’t about states’ rights. Read: The Confederate states, when they seceded — it was about preserving slavery.

Hjort: How can you not say it’s slavery?

Reidenbach: I think people get so hung up on the morality of slavery that may not have necessarily been the primary cause. The existence of slavery as an economic tool in the South was a primary cause of the Civil War.

Phipps: The North wasn’t the pious North, and the South wasn’t the evil South. The North benefited from slavery every bit as much as the South did. Taking slaves away from the South was basically taking most of their wealth.

Reidenbach: Reconstruction was a time period in which the federal government kept a very close eye on the South. And as a result, you do see some successes within the African American community. You see Blacks are holding seats in Congress. You see a surge in voting rights. However, that does come to a screeching halt.

Hjort: There’s going to be a deal made, and it’s called the Compromise of 1877. The Republicans are going to make a deal to keep the presidency. The military is going to be taken out of the South. And from 1877 until the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, the South is going to be dominated by segregation.

Abbott: That was the chance for this country to get it right. Yeah, could have. But we didn’t.

Phipps: What actually happened we’re still recovering from right now. What actually happened was 100 years of institutionalized racism.

Nakatsuka: I want them to understand that Reconstruction still affects us today.

Abbott: I do not say, “The Reconstruction — we didn’t get it right.” I present all of this evidence to them. Nine times out of 10, they’re going to come to that conclusion.

How do teachers bring history to life?

All of the teachers we spoke with agreed that their political beliefs should not shape classroom discussions. But their personal experiences and teaching philosophies have informed their approaches to tough subjects like identity, representation and inequality.

Sanders: I can pull up a census record and show them my ancestors and where they came from. My family, they were farmers, and yes, they were Black. And they were free. Black farmers existed? Yes, there were Black farmers. They had peach trees and apple orchards.

Phipps: My father’s side of the family comes from East Tennessee. I found out that one of my ancestors was the largest plantation owner in that part of the state. I tell my students about that. I tell them about how that’s not something I’m proud of, but it’s a part of my story, just like America’s story.

Nakatsuka: So my grandfather was a “paper son,” and he was excluded, 1882, excluded by the Chinese Exclusion Act. And he had to come into America through Angel Island. So I tell those stories. I use family documents and primary sources. I share it with the students. I show family pictures. Me connecting to history I think helps them to connect history, too.

Educators say that some of the most interesting classroom discussions are driven not by politicians, parents or teachers, but by students themselves. Young people are often keenly aware of current events, and many look for historical context. That can prompt complicated and surprising conversations.

Sanders: What I have is a literacy test that was given in the state of Louisiana in the 1960s, and the test was given to anyone, as it says, “anyone who cannot prove a fifth-grade education.” When I’m teaching civil rights and when we get into voting rights, I do explain to the students that there were literacy tests. We talk about what literacy is, and then I give them the test. They start to realize it’s a bunch of riddles and they ask me if there is an answer key. And then I explain to them that I am the answer key. They get very frustrated and then they are, by the end, have grown so frustrated that they just say, “I would never be able to vote.” And then we have conversations about why and what makes the literacy test impossible to pass.

Many teachers talk about today’s political climate as another page in a long history book. They see their work as not only helping students understand the country’s past, but also shaping its future.

Nakatsuka: When historians and scholars and pundits and everyone characterize this period of time, I hope it’ll be a watershed moment. Maybe a time that America is, I don’t know, having a midlife crisis and trying to figure out who we are as a people.

Sanders: We’re all stakeholders in the education system and that it doesn’t have to be adversarial.

Hjort: Forty years from now, I hope I’m here, OK? But I’m probably not going to be talking about — I don’t think a teacher will be bringing up CRT. It’s like a blip.

Klapka: What’s at stake if these things are passed is very simple. I don’t think it’ll kill the country. But I think it will set the country back, and it will take us time to basically bounce back from this.

Phipps: There’s a lot of push against the way history is being taught now because it’s seen as being revisionist history. When in reality, what is being done now is a corrective to a century of revisionist history.

Reidenbach: I hope my students become more constructive as a citizen of America as a result of learning in my class.

Abbott: I teach these things so that I know that when I’m no longer here, my country is going to be fine, my country is going to make it. And the only way that that’s going to happen is to teach the truth.