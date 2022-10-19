Three years after writer E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for defamation in New York, the former president is scheduled to submit to a sworn deposition Wednesday. It is expected to take place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence and private club in Florida.

What is the case about?

Carroll, in a 2019 book and excerpt in New York Magazine, accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s at department store Bergdorf Goodman. She said that he pushed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights, opened his pants and forced himself upon her.

Trump said that he had never met Carroll, that she was “totally lying” and that she was not his “type.”

In her suit, Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, said Trump’s statements had harmed her reputation.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, last month asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of U.S. District Court in Manhattan to delay the deposition while a key question about the suit was considered on appeal. Habba argued that if her client won that appeal, there would be no need for a deposition. Kaplan denied the request Oct. 12, finding that Trump had litigated the case “with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.” The trial is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, declined to comment on the deposition. Habba did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertising

What position is Trump likely to take?

Habba, in unsuccessfully seeking to postpone the deposition, wrote to Kaplan that her client was nonetheless “ready and eager to sit” for questioning.

Trump has made it clear he has not changed his public position on Carroll’s allegations.

After Kaplan denied Trump’s request to delay, Trump blasted Carroll in a lengthy social media post, repeating the kind of statements that had prompted her to sue in the first place.

“This ‘Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’ case is a complete con job,” Trump said in his statement. He said Carroll was not telling the truth, that he did not know her — and that she was not his type: “While I am not supposed to say it, I will.”

Carroll’s lawyers said through a spokesperson that Trump’s statement “obviously does not merit a response.”

Advertising

Will the public see Trump’s deposition?

The court has imposed a routine order that would allow Trump and Carroll to keep their depositions confidential throughout the pretrial discovery process. It is not known whether Trump will ask that his deposition be treated as confidential.

Will the defamation case be short-circuited?

After Carroll sued in state court in Manhattan in 2019, the Justice Department, then led by Attorney General William Barr, abruptly intervened on Trump’s behalf in September 2020, citing a law intended to protect federal employees from litigation stemming from their official duties.

The Justice Department moved the case into federal court and sought to substitute the United States for Trump as the defendant. That maneuver would likely result in the lawsuit’s dismissal, as the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.

In October 2020, Kaplan rejected the department’s attempt to intervene in the case, saying Trump was not performing official duties when he made his statements about Carroll.

“His comments concerned an alleged sexual assault that took place several decades before he took office,” Kaplan wrote, “and the allegations have no relationship to the official business of the United States.”

Advertising

But last month, a panel of judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the president is an employee of the federal government, but it did not decide whether he was acting in that capacity when he made his statements about Carroll. The panel asked the District of Columbia Court of Appeals to answer that question, because Trump had made his statements in Washington.

Trump’s lawyer, Habba, had argued that her client’s deposition should be delayed until the D.C. appeals court ruled. But in his denial last week, Kaplan noted that a ruling from the D.C. court could take a long time.

“Perhaps most significant,” Kaplan wrote, Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, and perhaps other witnesses in the case, were already of advanced age. “The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out,” the judge wrote, on Carroll’s “attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong.”

The deposition could matter even if Carroll’s defamation suit dies.

Carroll’s lawyers have said that she plans to file a separate case against Trump in November under a new state law allowing adult sexual assault victims a one-time opportunity to sue, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

That suit will probably end up before Kaplan under the federal court’s rules on related cases.

Sponsored

Given the potential filing of the second lawsuit, the judge wrote last week, there was no reason to delay Trump’s deposition.

“The question whether Mr. Trump in fact raped Ms. Carroll is central to this case,” Kaplan wrote. “But it will be central also to the new case.”

What other legal actions does the former president face?

There are investigations by the Justice Department and Congress into Trump’s role in the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol; and the department also has been scrutinizing Trump’s removal of thousands of sensitive government documents when he left the White House. Trump’s potential interference in Georgia’s election results is under investigation by the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in those inquiries.

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, accusing him, three of his children and his family business of lying to lenders and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his assets. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, attacked James and the investigation as “Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General.” The office of Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s district attorney, has also been conducting a criminal investigation into some of the same issues covered in James’ inquiry.