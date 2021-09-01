Since early 2020, the world has battled the COVID-19 pandemic. For a moment it appeared the pandemic was in its waning days as multiple vaccines were developed, cases dropped and COVID-19 hospitalizations also decreased.

But now variants, like delta, are here and cases are spiking across the country, including Ohio. And some part of the population is still resisting vaccinations, which are free and have been proven safe.

You can still get sick even after being vaccinated and you still need to take precautions when you come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends quarantine after close contact — within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes or more in a 24 hour period.

Here’s what else to know.

What to do after being exposed to COVID-19

If you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should stay home for 14 days after your last exposure to that person, per the CDC.

But that isn’t the case for everyone. If you are fully vaccinated and show no symptoms of COVID-19, staying home isn’t required.

Remember, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, according to the CDC, even if they don’t have symptoms. They also need to wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.

Other reasons not to quarantine following close contact with people with coronavirus:

Someone who has COVID-19 illness within the previous 3 months and

Has recovered and

Remains without COVID-19 symptoms (for example, cough, shortness of breath).

Wear a mask even if fully vaccinated

Even if you are fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends “to reduce the risk of being infected with the delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

This is even more important for those fully vaccinated who have been in close contact with someone who has been exposed with COVID-19. The CDC recommends you wear a mask for 14 days when in public indoor spaces following exposure.

What to do while in quarantine following COVID-19 contact

From the CDC:

Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

Watch for fever (100.4 degrees F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

After quarantine, still monitor for symptoms.

How to shorten your COVID quarantine period

Make sure you learn your most recent local and state quarantine recommendations. The CDC says that one recommendation for ending quarantine is: If you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after five days of quarantine, one can consider ending the quarantine after the seventh day.

What if I tested positive for COVID-19?

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, you need to begin isolation.

Here is what the CDC recommends:

Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.

Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible.

Use a separate bathroom, if possible.

Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets.

Don’t share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils.

Wear a mask when around other people if able.

What the CDC knows about COVID vaccines

From the CDC website:

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States, including the delta variant.

Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild.

If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.

People with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated.

The CDC is still learning how long the vaccines can protect people. Last week the FDA gave the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine full approval, paving the way for a booster shot.