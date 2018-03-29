BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Despite a budget shortfall that hits in July, Louisiana’s legislative leaders aren’t recommending cuts to their agencies to help shrink the gap. Instead, they’ve proposed a nearly $12 million increase.

The budget proposal for legislative agencies, filed Thursday by House Speaker Taylor Barras, would spend more than $96 million in the financial year that begins July 1. That’s up from the more than $84 million allocated this year for other legislative offices.

Lawmakers could change the approach, though House and Senate leaders say they’re struggling to cover their constitutional requirements with repeated special sessions and stagnant funding.

Barras says the spending proposal for legislative agencies may ultimately get cut this session as lawmakers work through the budget negotiations.

The financing proposal goes first to the House Appropriations Committee for review.