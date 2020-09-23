Activists and lawmakers have called Breonna Taylor’s death murder. A lawyer for Taylor’s family called for manslaughter charges “at a minimum.”

But the indictment announced Wednesday against a former police officer who fired into Taylor’s apartment during a raid in March was more obscure and did not hinge on Taylor’s death. Former Louisville, Ky., police officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” for shooting blindly into a neighboring apartment.

According to Kentucky law, that offense occurs “when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, [a person] wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.” It’s a felony punishable by fines and up to five years in prison per count.

Legal experts said Hankison probably will seek to demonstrate that he did not act recklessly — and may argue that he was trying to save the lives of his colleagues. They acknowledged hurdles in bringing tougher charges, even as they said they understand why those calling for heavy punishment over Taylor’s death are distraught. Wednesday’s announcement sparked fresh outrage over a case that’s become a central rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for police policy changes.

“If Brett Hankison’s behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor’s apartment too,” Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing Taylor’s family, tweeted Wednesday. “In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!”

The charging decision underscores the complexity of the events at Taylor’s apartment: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said at a news conference that there is no conclusive evidence that Hankison’s shots hit Taylor amid a hail of gunfire. Two other officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment, and who remain on the force, were not charged, even though authorities think one of them fired the bullet that killed the 26-year-old emergency room technician.

Advertising

Cameron said the other two officers acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend — who said he feared an intruder — fired a shot.

Wanton behavior, according to Kentucky law, occurs when someone is “aware of and consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk” — a risk so serious that disregarding it “constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a reasonable person would observe in the situation.”

To bring a second-degree manslaughter charge, the grand jury would need to find sufficient evidence to accuse Hankison of wantonly causing a person’s death. Cameron said the FBI’s analysis indicates that another officer, Detective Myles Cosgrove, fired the shot that would kill Taylor.

The charges against Hankison echo the Louisville Police Department’s findings, announced in June alongside Hankison’s firing, that officers showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” the night of Taylor’s killing. Wanton endangerment falls somewhere “in between” crimes of negligence and crimes of intent, such as murder, as Kentucky-based defense lawyer Michael Thompson’s website puts it.

Louisville police forced their way into Taylor’s apartment in the early hours of March 13 to execute a “no-knock” search warrant for a narcotics investigation targeting Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Taylor was home with her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired once toward the officers in fear. Police fired back, hitting Taylor multiple times.

Some details of that night are in dispute. Police contend that they identified themselves before entering with a battering ram; Walker says he never heard that. Authorities say Walker’s shot hit an officer’s leg, while a lawsuit from Walker says that that probably was not his bullet.

Advertising

Hankison fired 10 times, Cameron said, including from an outside sliding glass door and through a bedroom window. Bullets traveled into a neighboring apartment where three residents were home — a man, a pregnant woman and a child. Hankison was charged over concerns that he placed those three people in “substantial danger,” Cameron said.

In Kentucky, a person can be charged with wanton endangerment in the first or second degree. The second-degree offense is less serious — a misdemeanor — and involves behavior that “creates a substantial risk of physical injury to another person.”

Prison time is not mandatory for nonviolent, class D felonies in Kentucky, said Thompson, an Oak Grove, Ky., lawyer — and as the attorney general stated Wednesday, Hankison’s charges do not stem from Taylor’s death.

After 30 days of serving a sentence, Hankison could be granted probation by a judge, Thompson said, or he would be eligible for parole after serving 80% of his sentence. He would also qualify for expungement of the conviction from his record.

Thompson said he has seen the wanton endangerment charge levied frequently in his and surrounding counties, given the varied circumstances the charge fits.

“I did have a guy who shot a firearm up into the air and he was charged with wanton endangerment,” he said. “Of course, DUIs. If someone gets hurt or gets into a wreck, that could be wanton endangerment.”

Advertising

To fight the charges, Hankison’s defense team would want to show that he was not reckless with other lives, Louisville-based criminal justice attorney Ron Aslam said.

“They would argue to a jury he was fired upon, he was firing back. Perhaps he was too aggressive, but he was in fear for his life,” Aslam said. “And his actions really weren’t circumstances ‘manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.’ In fact, he was trying to protect the human life of his partners.”

Aslam said an acquittal based on that would be disappointing to those who were already frustrated by the decision not to charge the officers with Taylor’s death.

Outrage over Wednesday’s charges will “only get worse should he be acquitted at trial on the charges related to the neighbors,” Aslam predicted.

“These are legal realities,” Kate Levine, a professor at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law said of the difficulties in proving a stiffer charge, such as murder‚ given officers’ claim to self-defense. “That said … I understand why people will be very upset about this.”

At first, Taylor’s case commanded little attention beyond local activists. In contrast to other high-profile police killings, no video records Taylor’s final moments. Now, her face adorns murals, magazines and billboards — an emblem for activists seeking greater recognition of and justice for Black women killed by law enforcement officers.

Louisville has since banned no-knock warrants with “Breonna’s Law,” and policymakers across the country are pushing for similar reforms at the local and national level.

The FBI is investigating possible civil rights violations related to Taylor’s killing.

— — –

The Washington Post’s Marisa Iati contributed to this report.