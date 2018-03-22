RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm warning is in effect in the Sierra Nevada around Lake Tahoe as wet weather sweeps in from California.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain Thursday in the Reno area, and the Reno Gazette Journal reports that officials are offering sandbags to residents amid concerns about flash flooding.
The storm warning in the mountains remains in effect until Friday, with heavy snow expected at elevations above 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) and accumulations of up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) near the Sierra Crest.
A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued in the Lake Tahoe area.
Overnight rain made for a soggy Thursday commute around Reno, and chain controls were in place around parts of Lake Tahoe and on Mt. Rose Highway.
The Truckee River is expected to rise to 6.5 feet (2 meters) on Thursday. That’s below flood stage of 11 feet (3.35 meters).