DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say the saturation of wet weather on the Delmarva peninsula has contributed to the increased growth of buttercups.
Despite the flowers’ gentle, yellow hue, WMDT-TV reports that the plants are poisonous, and can cause serious health issues for horses and other livestock.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says accidental consumption while grazing could cause skin twitching, paralysis and pain. Delaware Deputy State Veterinarian Karen Lopez says ingestion could even prove fatal.
Officials advise using weed killers or removing the plants by hand.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
___
Information from: WMDT-TV, http://www.wmdt.com/