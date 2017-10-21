SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old western Oregon man has died in a ducking hunting accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the man from Hubbard was pulling his gun up a berm when it went off and struck him in the chest at about 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell KATU-TV (http://bit.ly/2iu0KAA) that the man was near the Tualatin Wildlife Refuge with another man when the accident occurred.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

