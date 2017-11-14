SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University football coach Adam Clark has resigned after eight seasons.
School officials said Tuesday that offensive coordinator Chris Buckner and offensive line coach Andrew Faaumu will oversee the program during the transition period.
The Mustangs lost their first five games this season, but won three of their final four to finish with a 4-7 record.
Clark won 33 games in his coaching tenure, the third-highest total in school history behind only Al Johnson’s 58 victories and Ray Brancheau’s 49 wins.
In a statement, Clark said he and his family felt it was the right time for him to pursue other coaching opportunities.