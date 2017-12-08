SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University’s athletics director is stepping down.
Mark Coleman made his announcement late Friday, saying his last day at the helm of Mustang athletics will be Dec. 31.
He said his resignation comes with mixed emotions, as he has enjoyed his time at the university. He said it’s time to move on to a new challenge that will benefit his family in the long run.
Coleman spent the past several years as director, with his first two years being split as head coach of the men’s basketball team. In his 10 years as coach, he had over 100 wins.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
As director, he helped oversee the transition from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the Lone Star Conference, several facilities upgrades and the raising of the department’s overall GPA.