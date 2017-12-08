SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University’s athletics director is stepping down.

Mark Coleman made his announcement late Friday, saying his last day at the helm of Mustang athletics will be Dec. 31.

He said his resignation comes with mixed emotions, as he has enjoyed his time at the university. He said it’s time to move on to a new challenge that will benefit his family in the long run.

Coleman spent the past several years as director, with his first two years being split as head coach of the men’s basketball team. In his 10 years as coach, he had over 100 wins.

As director, he helped oversee the transition from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the Lone Star Conference, several facilities upgrades and the raising of the department’s overall GPA.