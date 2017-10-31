MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The only jail in a western Montana county has closed because of a lack of jailers.
The Missoulian reports the last inmate at the Mineral County jail will be transported Wednesday as county leaders deal with the problem.
Low pay and management issues have been cited as reasons for a recent string of resignations, leaving the county with only two officers to oversee the jail 24 hours a day.
The jail housed 15 prisoners when commissioners decided to shut it down. Seven had been placed there by the state, which pays the sheriff’s office $62.50 per day for each. They’ve been turned back over to the state to relocate.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Of the remaining eight inmates, three were released after promising to appear for all upcoming court appearances. The rest were moved to other counties.
___
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com