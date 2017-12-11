TICONIC, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a western Iowa man has died in a single-car weekend crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 31-year-old Matthew Davis of Castana was driving northbound on a county road near Ticonic shortly before midnight on Saturday when he lost control of the 2004 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving and rolled into a ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol says the Trailblazer rolled multiple times and Davis was ejected. There were no other occupants in the car. A passing person spotted the crash in rural Monona County and reported it to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com