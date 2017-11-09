SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man accused of raping a teenage baby sitter has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Colby Mauch, of Castana, was sentenced Thursday in Woodbury County District Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police say that in September 2016, Mauch traveled to the then-17-year-old girl’s home, where she was baby-sitting six children. While the children were in the backyard, Mauch grabbed the girl, pulled down her pants and raped her.

