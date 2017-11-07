MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a western Iowa county supervisor has died in a grain bin accident.
Harrison County Sheriff Pat Sears says 63-year-old Russ Kurth, of Logan, died in the bizarre Tuesday morning accident outside a grain bin just north of Missouri Valley.
Sears say Kurth and another person were checking out a door from which corn was leaking on the new bin that had been recently filled. Officials say the door burst open as Kurth and the other man approached, burying Kurth in corn. The other man was able to escape.
Officials say Kurth was pulled from the corn more than an hour after the accident was reported. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Kurth was elected to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in 2014.