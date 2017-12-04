TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A history center in western Indiana is getting a mural featuring Coca-Cola’s curvy bottles in a nod to the region’s link to the uniquely shaped container.

The mural design was unveiled last week when it was projected onto a wall of the soon-to-be-completed Vigo County History Center in Terre Haute.

The Tribune-Star reports the new mural is expected to be completed next spring.

Todd Marty is a market unit vice president for Coca-Cola Consolidated. He said while leading a toast using old-school 8-ounce Coke bottles that Terre Haute has “given the world with the No. 1 most-recognized consumer package of all time.”

The Root Glass Co. in Terre Haute won a competition in 1915 to create the glass Coke bottle’s contour design. A historical plaque marks the company’s former site.

