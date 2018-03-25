MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — The board of trustees at Western Illinois University has voted to keep costs for the 2018-2019 school year at current levels.
The decision at a board meeting Friday means undergraduate tuition will stay the same for the third year in a row. The tuition rate for incoming undergraduate students is set at just over $8,500 annually.
The graduate tuition will be the same for the fourth straight year. Room- and meal-plan rates also remain the same for the second consecutive year.
WIU President Jack Thomas said in a statement after the board’s decision that the school didn’t want to make students “carry the weight of reduced state funding.”
Western Illinois University has a total of around 10,000 students at its Macomb campus and at a non-residential branch campus in Moline.