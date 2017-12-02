PHOENIX (AP) — Governors from across the western U.S., whose states have been ravaged by wildfires and other disasters, are renewing efforts to work with the federal government to help their communities recover.
The Western Governors Association approved a resolution Saturday calling on the federal government to grant more flexibility to agencies doling out disaster aid.
In the resolution, the group also urges federal agencies to facilitate the process for rural western communities to qualify for assistance declarations.
The association also announced other resolutions involving public land grazing, energy and burro management.
The 13 governors, both Republicans and Democrats, are finishing their two-day winter meeting in Phoenix.
Attending are the governor of Arizona, South Dakota, Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and two Pacific territories.