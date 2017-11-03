GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Two land conservation groups are combining their preservation efforts that cover 120,000 acres of land in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports the Grand Junction-based Mesa Land Trust and the Montrose-based Black Canyon Regional Land Trust will join together to form the Colorado West Land Trust.

Land trust officials say the two groups have been discussing a possible merger for the past couple of years, and joining forces will help improve their conversation work.

Black Canyon Stewardship Director Jeremy Puckett says conservation work is changing in the state and across the county, and “smaller land trusts are finding it more difficult to maintain sustainability.”

The groups currently have a combined 500 conservation agreements that cover tens of thousands of acres of elk winter range, natural habitat and irrigated land.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com