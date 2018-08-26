TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office says Albania is hosting an informal meeting of the six heads of government in the Western Balkans.
Rama’s office said Sunday that the topic of Monday’s meeting is “regional economic integration” and will include discussions about developing a joint vision for aligning with the European Union, the implementation of a regional economic zone and other issues.
Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia and Serbia are at different stages in the process of joining the EU.
The meeting will be held in the western port city of Durres, where a similar meeting was held last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is expected to attend.