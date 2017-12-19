HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has entered a Kennedy plea in a drunken driving accident that killed two of her young children and injured a third.

Media outlets report Siera Lenise Burgess entered the plea Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court to two counts of DUI causing death and one count of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Under a Kennedy plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt.

Police say the 26-year-old Branchland resident was driving an eastbound car that crossed an Interstate 64 median and collided with a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Milton in March. Investigators found beer cans in her vehicle.

Two of her children, 1-year-old Sarah Cooper and 3-year-old Skylor Cooper, were killed, and her 7-year-old daughter was injured.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 30.