CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is gearing up for its 42nd annual Vandalia Gathering in Charleston.

The free celebration of traditional arts, music, dance and food kicks off Friday evening at the state Culture Center with an awards ceremony for quilt and wall hangings followed by a concert.

Another concert Saturday will include the presentation of the Vandalia Award, the state’s highest folk-life honor.

More than 40 exhibitors will demonstrate their crafts and sell handmade items, including art, jewelry, pottery and candles.

Several competitions are on tap Saturday and Sunday, including banjo, fiddle, dulcimer, mandolin and guitar.

The festival wraps up Sunday with a Liars Contest in the Culture Center theater.

___

Online:

www.wvculture.org