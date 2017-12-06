MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia environmental regulators have announced two public hearings on issuing a construction stormwater permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas down the center of the state.

The pipeline would extend south for 195 miles (315 kilometers) in north-central West Virginia through 11 counties to the Virginia state line and nearly 110 miles (175 kilometers) through six counties in that state.

West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection says that if approved, that permit would give the state agency wide-ranging inspection and enforcement authority over the project.

The department says it’s an additional tool for environmental protection that other states don’t have.

Hearings are scheduled Dec. 18 at Buckhannon-Upshur High School in Buckhannon and Dec. 21 at Pocahontas County High School in Dunmore.