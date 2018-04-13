MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University says a student who fell from a balcony this week has died.

The university said in a news release that 22-year-old Colton Hodge of Falls Church, Virginia, died Friday. He was an exercise physiology student in his third year at WVU.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Hodge fell backward off a balcony Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston said earlier that the incident was accidental.

University Dean of Students Corey Farris said the school is “deeply saddened” by Hodge’s death.

