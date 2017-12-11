MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has become a regional partner of a network that works to provide computer science education opportunities to students in kindergarten through high school.

The university’s Center for Excellence in STEM Education announced last week it was selected as a regional partner of Code.org.

Center Director Gay Stewart says the partnership is a way to help make sure West Virginia students have necessary skills while improving jobs and economic growth.

The center is creating CodeWV to support increased accessibility to computer science for students in K-12 public schools across the state, including offering professional development to educators.