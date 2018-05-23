MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is set to offer a few new majors.

The Exponent Telegram reported Tuesday that the university’s Board of Governors has approved the addition of several majors including public history and nurse anesthesia. University President E. Gordon Gee says the new majors show the school is trying to adapt to new issues and demands being seen across the country.

Melissa Bingmann is an associate professor and the director of public history for the school. She says the demand for public history is growing nationally. The board says people in the nurse anesthesia industry are aging out, with 20 percent expected to retire within the next seven years. The board also approved research and evaluation in educational psychology as a new major.

