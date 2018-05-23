MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is set to offer a few new majors.
The Exponent Telegram reported Tuesday that the university’s Board of Governors has approved the addition of several majors including public history and nurse anesthesia. University President E. Gordon Gee says the new majors show the school is trying to adapt to new issues and demands being seen across the country.
Melissa Bingmann is an associate professor and the director of public history for the school. She says the demand for public history is growing nationally. The board says people in the nurse anesthesia industry are aging out, with 20 percent expected to retire within the next seven years. The board also approved research and evaluation in educational psychology as a new major.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com