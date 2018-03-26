MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University will begin offering a new minor this fall aimed at preparing students to assist in substance use treatment and related areas.

The university’s College of Education and Human Services’ minor in addiction studies will be open to undergraduate students in all academic disciplines. The school says the minor can be added to a student’s academic major or selected as one of three minors for the major in multidisciplinary studies.

One experience used in the program will have students complete an abstinence project and give up something such as soda or cigarettes for the length of the semester. The university said in a news release the method will allow students to better understand what individuals in recovery go through and how support groups function.