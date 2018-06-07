BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will double starting next year.

News outlets report the West Virginia Parkways Authority voted Thursday to increase rates at three toll booths from $2 to $4 for passenger cars starting Jan. 1.

It’s the first toll increase since 2009, when it went from $1.25 to $2.

Drivers who frequently use the Turnpike can choose to purchase an EZ pass, which will cost $24 for unlimited use for three years. Those not already in the program would also pay a $13 one-time fee for a transponder.