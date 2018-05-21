LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A town in West Virginia is considering if it will add interpretive signs to its Civil War monument.

The Register-Herald reported Monday that the Lewisburg City Council will spend the next month talking with constituents about the possible change. The Lewisburg Foundation recently proposed installing four signs that would provide context to the statue.

Foundation member Tag Galyean said the organization isn’t the appropriate group to write the signs, priced at $3,500. Mayor John Manchester said the town has found it easier to tell the stories of battles and not the war’s social and economic history. He says it may need to step up and do a better job.

The mayor says council members should return in a month with recommendations for an author and reviewing process.

