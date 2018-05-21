CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $7.9 million to improve emergency preparedness.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding in a news release Monday. The release said the state will receive more than $3.9 million under the State Homeland Security Program, more than $3.7 million under the Emergency Management Performance Grants program and $150,000 under the Nonprofit Security Grant State Program.

About half of the funding is to help with protection against acts of terrorism and other catastrophic events, while the $3.7 million will help prepare for all hazards and the $150,000 will assist nonprofit organizations with preparedness.