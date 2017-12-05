DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — A state-sponsored surplus vehicle auction is set for this week in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Purchasing Division says in a news release that about 45 vehicles will be auctioned off Wednesday at the State Agency for Surplus Property warehouse in Dunbar.

Payments can be made by cash, check or major credit card. All sold vehicles must be removed within five business days.

A list of available vehicles can be found at http://www.state.wv.us/admin/purchase/surplus/vehicle.html .