WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia middle school science teacher has been honored as one of the nation’s top educators.
Winfield Middle School teacher Erika Klose received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation on Monday. The award was given to 45 teachers nationwide.
The West Virginia Department of Education says Klose learned she was a recipient of the award during a surprise school-wide assembly.
Klose incorporates technology and hands-on experiments into her teaching, and her mission is to get more students thinking about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Her students consistently win awards from various science fairs and last year they won $10,000 for classroom supplies.