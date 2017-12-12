WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A schools superintendent in West Virginia says a teacher has been fired amid an ongoing investigation.

News outlets report the Putnam County Board of Education voted Monday to terminate Kevin Neal. County schools Superintendent John Hudson said in a statement that he recommended Neal’s termination, and that Neal’s “recent conduct has been wholly unacceptable and illegal in nature.”

Hudson said Neal was offered a hearing but did not appear. Hudson said it would not be appropriate to specify allegations against Neal because law enforcement is investigating.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Neal was a law and public safety teacher at the Putnam Career and Technical Center in Eleanor. County Sheriff Steve Deweese says the investigation is not complete and that no arrest warrant has been issued.