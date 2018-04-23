CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People who want to enter the 2018 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition have a few more days to do so.
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is taking entries until 4 p.m. Friday. The exhibition opens May 25 with an awards ceremony and will be displayed through Sept. 10.
This is the 37th year for the exhibition.
Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed or hand-delivered to exhibits coordinator Cailin Howe at the Culture Center.
More information is available online .