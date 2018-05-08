CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say speed limits have been reduced and other measures have been taken in response to recent crashes and traffic problems around work zones and in congested areas.

The agency said in a news release Monday that the speed limit on Interstate 64 was reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph from the 24 mile marker to the 40 mile marker in both directions. The speed limit is in effect day and night whether or not workers are present. Signs have been put up and message boards incorporated.

The release said rumble strips were placed in some locations.

Stationary and roving patrols were increased as well with zero tolerance to speeding, texting, cellphone use and other behavior that jeopardizes public safety.

At least 25 crashes have occurred, including three fatalities.