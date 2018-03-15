CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has ordered the license annulment of a lawyer who court documents say had sex with a client and caused her to violate the terms of her probation.

WCHS-TV reports the court Thursday ordered Chapmanville lawyer Benjamin F. White’s license annulled and that he should pay legal costs.

The Supreme Court’s opinion says the female client hired White after she was charged with felony child neglect in 2015.

The opinion says she was taken on out-of-town trips, during which White had sex with her and provided her with alcohol and drugs, causing the client to violate the terms of her probation.

Court documents show White was charged with violating six provisions of professional conduct after the woman reported him. The documents show he never responded to the formal statement of charges.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com