CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The administrative director of the West Virginia Supreme Court has resigned.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the court announced Gary Johnson’s departure Friday. No explanation was given. Johnson says in a news release that he looks forward to exploring other opportunities for public service. He has held the post since March 2017.

His resignation takes effect at the end of June.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.