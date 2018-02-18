CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is sponsoring a contest among schoolchildren to promote awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that the “Kids Kick Opioids” contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse.
Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.
The deadline for entries is March 29. They can be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
West Virginia has the nation’s highest death rate involving drug overdoses.