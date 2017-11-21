MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Firefighter training and certification are being offered during the West Virginia State Fire School next month.

The school runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 and will be held in the Morgantown area. It is hosted by the West Virginia University Fire Extension Service.

Classes are open to volunteer and full-time firefighters and cover topics ranging from self-contained breathing apparatuses to helicopter firefighting.

The classes are free but lodging and meals are the responsibility of the firefighter.

Registration and a list of classes are available online .