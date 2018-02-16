CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate has voted unanimously to limit new painkiller prescriptions for many patients in an effort to prevent addictions.

The bill approved Friday generally would limit initial opioid prescriptions written for adults by their physicians to a seven-day supply with exceptions for patients in cancer, hospice and long-term care.

The limit would be four days for outpatients at emergency and urgent care facilities.

Prescriptions for minors and those written by dentists and optometrists would be limited do three days.

West Virginia had a record 887 fatal overdoses in 2016.

Preliminary state data for last year show 812 reported so far.

Sen. Ron Stollings, a physician, says medical colleagues have stepped up to help with the legislation that would increase their workload and could put their licenses at risk.