HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate in next month’s U.S. Senate primary in West Virginia says he’s recuperating from a mild heart attack.
Weirton truck driver Jack Newbrough says on his Facebook page he was taken to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Huntington and was awaiting transfer to another hospital for a heart procedure.
He says, “I feel fine but nervous since I’m so far from home.”
Newbrough participated in a debate in Wheeling on Monday night. Newbrough’s post didn’t say when the heart attack occurred.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
GOP opponent Bo Copley asked on his Twitter feed for prayers for Newbrough.