HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.
The Herald-Dispatch reports that Huntington has seen 14 homicide investigations opened in 2017. The 12 homicides last year were the most in Huntington since 1985.
Police Capt. Hank Dial says the odds of being killed at random in Huntington are very low. Eight of the city’s homicides this year were drug related and three involved domestic violence.
Nine homicides have occurred since July 1.
___
Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com