CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s congressional delegation is urging President Donald Trump to approve Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in the state in February.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Congressmen David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins wrote to Trump on Wednesday.
The letter says Justice submitted a letter last week requesting public assistance for 21 of the state’s 55 counties and for hazard mitigation for the entire state.
The letter says severe storms on Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 caused flooding, mudslides and wind damage in the state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Trump went way off-script on his Putin call — reinforcing the peril of the looming Kim Jong Un meeting
The counties included in the request for public assistance are Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood.