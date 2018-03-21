CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state board of education member has pleaded no contest to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that West Virginia Board of Education member Frank Vitale avoided a bench trial Monday by taking a plea agreement that fines him $100 for the non-aggravated, first offense driving under the influence charge and $5 for the leaving the scene of an accident charge. He will also have to pay court costs.

The charges stemmed from a crash with another vehicle during a two-day state school board meeting in September. Division of Motor Vehicles DUI programs manager Debbie Ferguson said Vitale’s license wasn’t suspended, as he applied for the interlock program.

Vitale said school board President Tom Campbell refused to accept his resignation after the accident.

