CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Chuck Roberts has been named interim executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Educational Broadcasting Authority voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Roberts, who is West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s chief operating officer.
He replaces Scott Finn, who left to become CEO of Vermont Public Radio.
Roberts has been with West Virginia Public Broadcasting since 2000 and became chief operating officer in 2016.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.