HAZELTON, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate was killed in a fight and another treated for minor injuries at USP Hazelton in West Virginia, and issues about staffing are again being raised.

The Dominion Post reports 48-year-old Ian Thorne was killed in a fight with another prison inmate Monday.

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons release says Thorne was serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder and had been at the facility since Jan. 16.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says he believes this would not have happened if staffing was kept at adequate levels to keep prisons and correctional officers safe.

The BOP has said it is eliminating some authorized positions, which were identified as part of an effort to right-size their authorized staffing levels in light of a significant decrease in the inmate population.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com